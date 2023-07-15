Ninety One UK Ltd Has $682.63 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.78% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $682,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $193.63 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.88.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

