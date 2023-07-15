Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.6 %

NXN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

