Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.6 %
NXN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $12.55.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
