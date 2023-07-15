NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $333,900.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $154.97.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
