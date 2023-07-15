NXM Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,326.92 or 1.00023038 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

