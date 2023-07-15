OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 115.4% in June

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface solutions, advanced materials, and material processing in Switzerland. The company's Surface Solutions Division segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in industrial applications. Its Polymer Processing Solutions Division segment offers solutions and systems used to manufacture manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers.

