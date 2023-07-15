OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 115.4% in June

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $5.02.
About OC Oerlikon
