Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 646.3% in June

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 646.3% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ODC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. 34,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,988. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.43 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 18.85%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

