ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $102.65.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

