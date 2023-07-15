ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONFree Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $102.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

