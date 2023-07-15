Orchid Trading Up 1.2% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Orchid has a total market cap of $50.40 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.59 or 1.00038346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05384153 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,925,887.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.