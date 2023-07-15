PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PAVmed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PAVmed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

PAVmed Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.85. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

