Pax Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $558.37 million and $1.20 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 561,714,309 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

