Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $558.40 million and $2.49 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 561,714,309 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

