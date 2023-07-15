PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PDC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.40.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,330,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,007.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

