Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 697.6% in June

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a growth of 697.6% from the June 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 466.0 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF remained flat at $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGRF. Morgan Stanley lowered Pennon Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 780 ($10.03) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.96) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

