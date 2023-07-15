Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Perion Network by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 209,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PERI opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

