Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 4.48. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. Research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 83.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 142.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,776 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

