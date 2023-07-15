PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Down 0.6%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.19. 7,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

