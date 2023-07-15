PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.19. Approximately 7,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

