Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 150,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 67.9% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,619,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

