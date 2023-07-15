Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.03 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 236.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $47,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,415,261 shares of company stock valued at $552,969,879 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

