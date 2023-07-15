Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.
Provenance Blockchain Token Profile
Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.
Provenance Blockchain Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
