Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $91.00 at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

