Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Puyi Trading Down 1.6 %

PUYI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.10. 998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Puyi has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

