Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Reduced by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.09. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.