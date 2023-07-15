QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 4,706.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QSEP remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 84,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,474. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

