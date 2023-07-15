QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 4,706.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
QSEP remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 84,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,474. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
QS Energy Company Profile
