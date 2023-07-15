QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

