Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Raised to $15.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $510,745.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,512 shares of company stock worth $2,157,330. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

