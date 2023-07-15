Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock remained flat at $16.09 on Friday. 12,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,518. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.