Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.
Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10).
Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance
Shares of TSE ONC opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$246.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 13.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oncolytics Biotech
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.