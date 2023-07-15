Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10).

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Separately, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

Shares of TSE ONC opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$246.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 13.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

