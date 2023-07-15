RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.03.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.