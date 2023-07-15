RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.03.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

