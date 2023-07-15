RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $24,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $83,500,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.