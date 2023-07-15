Rocket Pool Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $36.33 or 0.00119935 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $710.19 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,547,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,547,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

