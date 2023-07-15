Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BZLFY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,850.00.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

