Royal Bank of Canada Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $109.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.72.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

