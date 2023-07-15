Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Target Price to C$27.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.75.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$22.81 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9664311 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

