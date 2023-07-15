Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 93.0% in June

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Price Performance
ROYL stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About Royale Energy
