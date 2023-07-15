Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 93.0% in June

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Price Performance

ROYL stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

