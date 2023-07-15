RPM International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

NYSE RPM opened at $91.28 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

