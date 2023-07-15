Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $12.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 467.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 637,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 524,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

SBRA stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.