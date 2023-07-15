Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 169.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $229.33 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $232.20. The company has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.