Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 664.3% in June

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 664.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sands China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,079. Sands China has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sands China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

