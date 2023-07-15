Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Up 254.3% in June

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,400 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the June 15th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 357.3 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF remained flat at $0.68 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

