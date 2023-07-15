Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,108 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRCW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures various advanced robotic systems. Its robotic systems redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the most productive workforce. The company's products include Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton to augment user strength, endurance, and precision without materially restricting freedom of movement; Guardian XT, a teleoperated mobile robotic system; Guardian GT, a custom product; Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system; Guardian DX for defense logistics and maintenance applications; Guardian XM, an intelligent manipulator; Guardian sea class robotic system; and Guardian HLS, a pneumatic rescue and recovery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.