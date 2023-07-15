Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4,156.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

