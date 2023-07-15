Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.21 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $421.16 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00247507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017394 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003273 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 303.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00302661 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $371.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

