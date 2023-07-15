Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.88.

Several analysts recently commented on SES shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.9 %

SES stock opened at C$6.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.80. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.23 and a 12 month high of C$8.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of C$416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6602238 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.