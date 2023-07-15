SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEEK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,842. SEEK has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

