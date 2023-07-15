Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 4,636 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Senstar Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

