Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Research Coverage Started at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 108.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 178,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 84,529 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.