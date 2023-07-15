Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

