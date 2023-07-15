Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of CSFS opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.60. Cornerstone FS has a twelve month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.28 ($0.16).

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

