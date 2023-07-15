Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of CSFS opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.60. Cornerstone FS has a twelve month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.28 ($0.16).
About Cornerstone FS
