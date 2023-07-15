Short Interest in Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Declines By 87.0%

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Banco Itaú Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITCL remained flat at $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,774. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. Banco Itaú Chile has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Get Banco Itaú Chile alerts:

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.05 million for the quarter. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.23%.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.